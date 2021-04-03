CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.