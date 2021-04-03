CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in KT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KT by 1,798.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 156,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KT. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

