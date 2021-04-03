CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,275.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.