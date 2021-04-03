CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.19 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 179,479 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

In related news, insider Peter Tyler acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

