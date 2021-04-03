CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CYBR opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

