CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CBAY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

