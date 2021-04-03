CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $130,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after buying an additional 528,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 19.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in CyrusOne by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

