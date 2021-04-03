DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $64,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.