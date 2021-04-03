DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

