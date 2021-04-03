DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

