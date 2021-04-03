DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKL. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

