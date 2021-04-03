DA Davidson Weighs in on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

