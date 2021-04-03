DA Davidson Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

QCR stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $759.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QCR by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in QCR by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

