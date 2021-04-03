Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $323.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.87 million, a PE ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $214.40 and a fifty-two week high of $416.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.