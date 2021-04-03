Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DMLRY stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Daimler has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

