DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $58,312.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,301,777,900 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.