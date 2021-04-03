DDKoin Trading Down 0.9% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $14,876.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

