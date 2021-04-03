Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

