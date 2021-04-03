Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $35.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $45,468,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after acquiring an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,047,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

