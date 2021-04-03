Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

