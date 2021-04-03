Digitex Token (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news.

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

