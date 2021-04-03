Diligence Price Down 28.7% This Week (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Diligence has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a market cap of $10,757.30 and $99.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005685 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

