Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

