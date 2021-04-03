Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $400,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

