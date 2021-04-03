Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $447.52 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,560,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $447,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $192.70 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $196.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

