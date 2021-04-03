Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 1,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

BEVFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

