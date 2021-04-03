Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $102.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

