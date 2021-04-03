Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

DLMAF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

