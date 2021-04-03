DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.32.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.