DSLA Protocol Price Hits $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $137.18 million and $5.55 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 135.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,464,861 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

