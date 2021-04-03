DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.88 ($17.50).

TTK opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $860.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. Takkt has a 1 year low of €6.41 ($7.54) and a 1 year high of €13.20 ($15.53).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

