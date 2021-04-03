Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce $91.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $85.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $359.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $367.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.29 million, with estimates ranging from $352.57 million to $376.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

