Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

