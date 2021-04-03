Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 488,400 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,862 shares of company stock worth $10,179,455. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $442.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.