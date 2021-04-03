East West Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

