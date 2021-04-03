Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Ebara has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.