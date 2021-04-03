eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. eBay has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

