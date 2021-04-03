EchoLink Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $193,288.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

