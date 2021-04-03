EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

