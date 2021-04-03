Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $854.89

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.89 ($11.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.25). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.22), with a volume of 594,628 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECM. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 986.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 856.51.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

