Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $152.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $208,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

