Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,868,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $299,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

