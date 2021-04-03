Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,141.0 days.

Elis stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.