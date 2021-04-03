Ellaism Market Capitalization Achieves $325,605.64 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ellaism has a total market cap of $325,605.64 and approximately $215.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.82 or 0.03534644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,459,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,408,583 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

