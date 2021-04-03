Elrond Price Reaches $177.53 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $177.53 or 0.00296829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $289.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00027121 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.76 or 0.03157968 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,467,492 coins and its circulating supply is 17,238,545 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

