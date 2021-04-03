EMC Capital Management Buys Shares of 300 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $738.45 and a 200-day moving average of $745.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

