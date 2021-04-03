Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Tops $13.32 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $25,402.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,229,408 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.