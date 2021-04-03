Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and $25,402.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,229,408 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.