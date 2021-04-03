EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

