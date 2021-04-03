Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

SIG opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $65.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

